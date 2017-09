Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter leaves the stage at the end of the dedication of the George W. Bush Presidential Center on the campus of Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Monday it was not confirming a trip by former President Jimmy Carter to North Korea to win release of an American citizen being held there.

Earlier a White House spokesman said Carter would be making the trip in a personal capacity. The White House later clarified those remarks, saying the spokesman was not confirming that Carter was making a trip.