North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un visits the State Industrial Art Exhibition at the State Industrial Art Centre to mark what would have been the 100th birthday of the North's founder Kim Il-Sung, in Pyongyang, in this undated recent picture released by the North's KCNA early April 12, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea named its young leader Kim Jong-un as First Chairman of the ruling National Defence Commission at a meeting of its assembly on Friday, capping a rise to power in the reclusive state after the sudden death of his father in December.

Kim Jong-il, who ruled the country as the Chairman of the powerful military commission until he died, would remain its chairman for eternity, the North’s official KCNA news agency said.