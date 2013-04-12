FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No Chinese troop build up on North Korea border: Xinhua
April 12, 2013 / 5:25 AM / in 4 years

No Chinese troop build up on North Korea border: Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

North Korea soldiers stand on the bank of Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

BEIJING (Reuters) - There is no build up of Chinese troops along the North Korean border, state news agency Xinhua said on Friday, following a rise in tensions on the Korean peninsula.

“The reports are not true,” Xinhua cited an unnamed Defence Ministry official as saying, in response to what it said was foreign news reports about a build-up.

“China is paying close attention to the development of the current situation on the Korean peninsula and has always been committed to safeguarding peace and stability in Northeast Asia,” the spokesman added, according to the English-language report.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard

