China repeats call for calm in North Korea dispute
#World News
January 25, 2013 / 7:41 AM / 5 years ago

China repeats call for calm in North Korea dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China called again on Friday on all parties involved in the dispute over North Korea’s rocket and proposed nuclear weapons test to remain calm and avoid any actions that could increase tension.

North Korea threatened to attack rival South Korea if Seoul joined a new round of tightened U.N. sanctions, as Washington unveiled more of its own economic restrictions following Pyongyang’s rocket launch last month.

China’s comments came in a regular ministry briefing on Friday.

China, the North’s sole remaining major diplomatic and economic benefactor, has frequently urged calm to stop the situation from deteriorating further, but an unusually prickly comments in a state publication underlined its exasperation.

“It seems that North Korea does not appreciate China’s efforts,” said the Global Times in an editorial, a sister publication of the official People’s Daily. For a full story, see [ID:nL4N0AU14L].

Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
