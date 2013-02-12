China says strongly opposes North Korean nuclear test

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Tuesday it strongly opposed North Korea’s latest nuclear test and urged its ally to abide by its non-nuclear commitment and not take any actions that would worsen the situation on the Korean peninsula.

“It is China’s firm stance to realize non-nuclearization for the Korean peninsula and prevent nuclear proliferation and maintain peace and stability in northeast Asia” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement. China

North Korea, which is banned under U.N. Security Council resolutions from developing nuclear and missile technology, said the test “was carried out at a high level in a safe and perfect manner”, according to its official KCNA news agency.