China says strongly opposes North Korean nuclear test
#World News
February 12, 2013 / 8:18 AM / in 5 years

China says strongly opposes North Korean nuclear test

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Tuesday it strongly opposed North Korea’s latest nuclear test and urged its ally to abide by its non-nuclear commitment and not take any actions that would worsen the situation on the Korean peninsula.

“It is China’s firm stance to realize non-nuclearization for the Korean peninsula and prevent nuclear proliferation and maintain peace and stability in northeast Asia” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement. China

North Korea, which is banned under U.N. Security Council resolutions from developing nuclear and missile technology, said the test “was carried out at a high level in a safe and perfect manner”, according to its official KCNA news agency.

Reporting by Michael Martina; editing by Jonathan Standing

