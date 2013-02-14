FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China detects no raised radiation from North Korea nuclear test
#Environment
February 14, 2013 / 6:10 AM / 5 years ago

China detects no raised radiation from North Korea nuclear test

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China has increased radiation monitoring in its northeast following North Korea’s nuclear test this week and found no immediate abnormalities, the Environment Ministry said on Thursday.

North Korea conducted its third nuclear test on Tuesday in defiance of U.N. resolutions, drawing condemnation from around the world, including from China which for years has been the North’s only major ally.

China would release radiation data twice a day from the northeastern provinces of Jilin and Liaoning, which border North Korea, the ministry said.

None of more than 150 radiation monitoring stations across China had reported abnormalities as of Wednesday, it added.

China last ramped up its radiation monitoring in 2011 after an earthquake and tsunami destroyed Japan’s Fukushima nuclear power plant, triggering fuel-rod meltdowns and radiation leakage in the world’s worst nuclear crisis since Chernobyl in 1986.

Reporting by Fayen Wong and Yixin Chen; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
