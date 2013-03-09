FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sanctions not fundamental to resolving North Korea problem: China
#World News
March 9, 2013 / 3:05 AM / 5 years ago

Sanctions not fundamental to resolving North Korea problem: China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Chinese Foreign Minister Yang Jiechi attends a joint news conference with his Russian counterpart in Moscow February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese Foreign Minister Yang Jiechi said on Saturday sanctions were not the “fundamental” way to resolve North Korea-related issues and all sides should exercise calm and restraint.

The United Nations this week imposed new sanctions on North Korea following its third nuclear test on February 12. China, the isolated regime’s only major ally and a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council, supported the sanctions and said it wanted the measures fully implemented.

“We always believe that sanctions are not the end of Security Council actions, nor are sanctions the fundamental way to resolve the relevant issues,” Yang told a news conference.

Reporting by Terril Yue Jones and Benjamin Kang Lim, Writing by John Ruwitch

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
