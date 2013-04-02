China expresses regret at North Korea restarting nuclear plant

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Foreign Ministry expressed regret on Tuesday that North Korea will restart all nuclear facilities, including its shuttered Yongbyon nuclear reactor.

Foreign ministry spokesman Hong Lei made the comments at a daily news briefing.

North Korea will rebuild and restart nuclear facilities, including its mothballed uranium enrichment facility and the 5 MW Yongbyon reactor which it closed in 2007, its official KCNA news service said.