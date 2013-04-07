China says North Korea embassy operating normally

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that its embassy in North Korea was operating as normal, and asked Pyongyang to ensure the safety of its diplomats, citizens and investments there.

“At present tensions on the Korean peninsula are rising unceasingly, and China expresses grave concern about this,” the ministry said in a statement on its website (www.mfa.gov.cn).

North Korean authorities told diplomatic missions they could not guarantee their safety from Wednesday - after declaring that conflict was inevitable amid joint U.S.-South Korean military exercises due to last until the end of the month.