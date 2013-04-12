FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 12, 2013

China declines comment on report on North Korea nuclear weapons

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

North Korea soldiers lean in a boat on Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

BEIJING (Reuters) - China declined to comment on a report by a Pentagon spy agency that said North Korea may have a nuclear weapon it can mount on a missile.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei said at a daily news briefing on Friday that he had no comment on the report. Hong reiterated China’s stance that tensions on the Korean peninsula have to be resolved through dialogue.

Tension has been fuelled by North Korean anger over the imposition of U.N. sanctions after its last nuclear arms test in February, creating one of the worst periods of stress on the peninsula since the end of the Korean War in 1953.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard, Writing by Sui-Lee Wee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
