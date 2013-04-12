FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerry pressures China to ensure North Korea denuclearization
#World News
April 12, 2013 / 10:15 AM / 4 years ago

Kerry pressures China to ensure North Korea denuclearization

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) asks South Korean Foreign Minister Yun Byung-se about a TV wireless microphone as they meet at the foreign ministry in Seoul April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

SEOUL (Reuters) - China needs to toughen its approach to North Korea to push the isolated country to abandon its nuclear weapons program, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said in Seoul ahead of a visit to Beijing, Pyongyang’s one major ally, on Saturday.

Kerry said all parties who espoused denuclearization on the Korean peninsula needed to ensure it happened.

“If that is your policy, you have got to put some teeth into it,” Kerry said, referring to China at a business meeting following government meetings.

Reporting by Jumin Park and Somang Yang; Writing by David Chance; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
