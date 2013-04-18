FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China says talks only correct path for Korean peninsula
April 18, 2013 / 7:23 AM / 4 years ago

China says talks only correct path for Korean peninsula

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks past portraits of late North Korean leaders Kim Jong-il and Kim Il-sung (L) at an exhibition celebrating the 101st birthday of founder Kim Il-sung, in BeijinCHINA - Tags: POLITICS)

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Thursday that talks are the only correct way to fix tensions on the Korean peninsula, after North Korea demanded an end to U.N. sanctions against it and a U.S. pledge not to engage in “nuclear war practice” as conditions for dialogue.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comment at a daily news briefing.

Pyongyang’s statement earlier in the day was the most explicit list of conditions for talks after weeks of tension and threats of war.

Tension has been fuelled by North Korean anger over the imposition of U.N. sanctions after its last nuclear arms test in February, creating one of the worst periods of stress on the peninsula since the end of the Korean War in 1953.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard, Writing by Michael Martina

