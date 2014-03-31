FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China calls for calm and restraint on Korean peninsula
#World News
March 31, 2014 / 7:32 AM / 3 years ago

China calls for calm and restraint on Korean peninsula

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China called for calm and restraint on the Korean peninsula after North Korea fired artillery during a military exercise near a disputed maritime border with the South on Monday, prompting the South to fire back.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Hong Lei made the remarks in a daily briefing.

The military exercise by the North, in response to U.N. condemnation of its missile launches last week, appeared to be saber rattling from Pyongyang rather than a prelude to heightened tensions.

Reporting By Ben Blanchard, writing by Megha Rajagopalan

