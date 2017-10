US Secretary of State John Kerry (L) gestures next to Chinese Premier Li Keqiang before a meeting at the Zhongnanhai Leadership Compound in Beijing April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Paul J. Richards/Pool

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang told visiting U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Saturday that rising tensions on the Korean peninsula were in nobody’s interests, state television reported.

“All sides must bear responsibility for maintaining regional peace and stability and be responsible for the consequences,” the report paraphrased Li as saying.