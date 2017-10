U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping during their meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Yohsuke Mizuno/Pool

BEIJING (Reuters) - The United States and China agree that the Korean peninsula must be denuclearized, top diplomats from both countries said on Saturday.

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and China’s top diplomat, State Councilor Yang Jiechi, made the comments following meetings between the two sides in Beijing.