The Sohae Launch Facility in North Korea in seen in this November 23, 2012 satellite image courtesy of DigitalGlobe. North Korea launched a rocket on Wednesday and the missile appears to have passed over Okinawa, Japan's government said. REUTERS/DigitalGlobe/Handout

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea said it successfully launched a rocket carrying a satellite on Wednesday, putting it in orbit as planned.

The North’s official KCNA news agency said the rocket was fired from its west coast satellite launch site.