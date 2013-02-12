South Korea confirms North Korea conducted nuclear test

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea confirmed North Korea has conducted a nuclear test on Tuesday at its known atomic test site near the east coast and urged Pyongyang to drop its nuclear program.

“North Korea is confirmed to have conducted a nuclear test,” said Chun Yung-woo, national security advisor to South Korea’s President Lee Myung-bak.

“It is a direct challenge to the international community and an unforgivable threat to peace and stability of the Korean peninsula and Northeast Asia.”