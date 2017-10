A South Korean passenger looks at a TV report on North Korea's rocket launch at Seoul railway station in Seoul April 13, 2012. North Korea's rocket launched on Friday exploded mid-air in the initial minutes of flight before falling in 20-odd pieces off South Korea's west coast, the South's defence ministry said. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea’s rocket launched on Friday exploded mid-air in the initial minutes of flight before falling in 20-odd pieces off South Korea’s west coast, the South’s defense ministry said.

“We are conducting a search operation to retrieve the fallen objects,” a defense ministry official said at a news briefing, adding the launch was a test of a ballistic missile.