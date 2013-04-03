FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea considering options if safety threatened in Kaesong: Yonhap
#World News
April 3, 2013 / 5:31 AM / 4 years ago

South Korea considering options if safety threatened in Kaesong: Yonhap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean Defence Minister Kim Kwan-jin said on Wednesday he is looking at all available options to ensure the safety of South Koreans who remain in the joint industrial zone inside North Korea including military actions in worst case scenario, Yonhap news agency reported.

More than 800 South Koreans remain in the Kaesong project just north of the rival Koreas’ armed border after Pyongyang cut off access into the zone earlier on Wednesday in an escalation of tensions amid military drills and U.N. sanctions.

Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by Miyoung Kim

