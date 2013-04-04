FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea government says report of North ordering Kaesong pullout "distorted"
April 4, 2013 / 2:54 AM / 4 years ago

South Korea government says report of North ordering Kaesong pullout "distorted"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea said reports that North Korea had ordered companies in the Kaesong joint industrial zone to pull out by April 10 were “distorted” and it had merely requested a list of people who planned to leave by that date.

“The North’s request to several companies for a schedule of people returning to the South by April 10 has been distorted to say the North had requested a total pullout,” the Unification Ministry said.

An executive with the association of the 123 companies that operate in Kaesong, Ok Sun-suk, told reporters earlier that the North had ordered South Koreans to pull out by April 10.

Reporting by Jack Kim. Editing by Dean Yates

