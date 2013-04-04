South Korea government says report of North ordering Kaesong pullout "distorted"

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea said reports that North Korea had ordered companies in the Kaesong joint industrial zone to pull out by April 10 were “distorted” and it had merely requested a list of people who planned to leave by that date.

“The North’s request to several companies for a schedule of people returning to the South by April 10 has been distorted to say the North had requested a total pullout,” the Unification Ministry said.

An executive with the association of the 123 companies that operate in Kaesong, Ok Sun-suk, told reporters earlier that the North had ordered South Koreans to pull out by April 10.