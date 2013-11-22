FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Family of U.S. man detained in North Korea appeals for his release
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 22, 2013 / 10:57 PM / 4 years ago

Family of U.S. man detained in North Korea appeals for his release

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PALO ALTO, California (Reuters) - The family of an 85-year-old California retiree and Korean War veteran detained by North Korean authorities during a trip to the reclusive Asian nation publicly appealed to Pyongyang on Friday for his safe return home.

The man’s wife, Alicia Newman, said in a statement that relatives of her husband, Merrill Newman, have had no word on the state of his health, whether or not medications sent to him were delivered or why he was detained.

“The family feels there has been some dreadful misunderstanding leading to his detention, and asks that the DPRK (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea) work to settle this issue quickly and to return this 85-year-old grandfather to his anxious, concerned family,” she said.

Reporting by Laila Kearney in Palo Alto and Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.