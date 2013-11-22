North Korea confirms detention of U.S. citizen: State Department

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - North Korea has confirmed through Swedish officials in Pyongyang that it has detained a U.S. citizen, a State Department official said on Friday, after reports that an 85-year-old California man was pulled off a plane as he was about to leave the country.
“Our Swedish protecting power has been informed of the detention of a U.S. citizen,” State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters.
The family of Merrill Newman, a retiree from Palo Alto, California, and Korean War veteran, said he was taken away by North Korean officials.
