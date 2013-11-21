FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 21, 2013 / 7:35 AM / 4 years ago

U.S. urges North Korea to resolve issue of detained Americans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - A U.S. envoy urged North Korea on Thursday to resolve the issue of American citizens detained by the reclusive country, among them an 85-year-old Korean War veteran from California and Kenneth Bae, a Korean-American Christian missionary.

U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Policy Glyn Davies made the comments to reporters in Beijing.

Merrill Newman, a retiree from Palo Alto, California, was taken away a day after he and his tour guide spoke with North Korean authorities during a meeting in which his military service in Korea was discussed, his son, Jeff Newman, said.

Reporting by Megha Rajagopalan, Writing by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

