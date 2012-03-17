FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU calls on N. Korea to refrain from rocket launch
#World News
March 17, 2012 / 6:32 PM / in 6 years

EU calls on N. Korea to refrain from rocket launch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton urged North Korea on Saturday to abandon plans to launch a long-range rocket.

“The High Representative calls on the DPRK (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea) to confirm as a matter of urgency that it will refrain from the proposed launch and to resume work on mutual confidence building,” a statement from Ashton’s office said.

On Friday, the reclusive state said it would launch a “working” satellite to mark the centenary of its founder Kim Il-sung’s birth next month in the face of a declaration to suspend long-range missile testing.

Foreign officials have said the past launches are disguised long-range missile tests.

Reporting By Ben Deighton; Editing by Karolina Tagaris

