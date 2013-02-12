FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU's Ashton tells North Korea to halt nuclear arms work
February 12, 2013 / 9:35 AM / 5 years ago

EU's Ashton tells North Korea to halt nuclear arms work

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton condemned North Korea’s third nuclear test on Tuesday and told Pyongyang to refrain from further provocative actions.

“This nuclear test is a further blatant challenge to the global non-proliferation regime and an outright violation of the (North Korea‘s) international obligations not to produce or test nuclear weapons,” Ashton said in a statement.

“We once again urge (North Korea) to abandon its nuclear weapons program, including its uranium enrichment program, in a complete, verifiable and irreversible manner,” she said.

Reporting by Charlie Dunmore and Justyna Pawlak

