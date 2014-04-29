FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North Korea starts firing drills near disputed inter-Korean sea border - military
April 29, 2014 / 5:52 AM / 3 years ago

North Korea starts firing drills near disputed inter-Korean sea border - military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea has started firing drills near a disputed sea border with North Korea, South Korea’s military said on Tuesday, after it notified the South earlier of two areas near populated islands where it would conduct the exercise.

The firing began at about 2 p.m. local time (0500 GMT) and no rounds appeared to have landed south of the live disputed Northern Limit Line border, a military official said.

A similar artillery drill by the North in March resulted in more than 100 shots landing in seas south of the border and prompting South Korea to fire hundreds of rounds back into the North’s water.

Reporting by Jack Kim and Ju-min Park; Editing by David Chance

