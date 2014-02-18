FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hundreds may be involved in gravest North Korean crimes: investigator
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 18, 2014 / 4:35 PM / 4 years ago

Hundreds may be involved in gravest North Korean crimes: investigator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Hundreds of North Korean officials are potentially liable for the worst crimes against humanity being committed in the isolated country, a U.N. Commission of Inquiry said on Monday.

Michael Kirby, a former justice of the High Court of Australia heading the U.N. Commission of Inquiry on the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, was asked how many North Korean officials may have committed the gravest crimes documented by investigators.

“The potential would be running into hundreds I would think,” Kirby told a news conference.

(This Feb. 17 story corrects second paragraph to say Kirby is a former justice of the high court of Australia, not chief justice)

Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Stephanie Nebehay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.