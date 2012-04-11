FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North Korea's Kim Jong-un named party "first secretary"
April 11, 2012 / 9:22 AM / in 6 years

North Korea's Kim Jong-un named party "first secretary"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - Reclusive North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party named young leader Kim Jong-un as “first secretary,” which appears to be a newly created post, at a rare conference held on Wednesday, the official KCNA news agency said.

The party met while the country fuelled a long-range rocket in defiance of international sanctions and warnings, ready for blast-off as early as Thursday.

The same party conference also named Kim’s father, Kim Jong-il, who died in December, as its “General Secretary for eternity”.

Some analysts had expected Kim Jong-un, believed to be in his twenties, to become general-secretary, but the title going to his father for eternity makes sense in the North Korean context. Kim Il-sung, Kim Jong-un’s grandfather and nation’s founder who died in 1994, is president for eternity.

Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by Nick Macfie

