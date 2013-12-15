North Korean leader's influential aunt remains in power after uncle Jang's execution

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (R) salutes as a honour guard march past as he and his aunt Kim Kyong-hui (L), Premier Pak Pong-ju attend the opening ceremony of the Cemetery of Fallen Fighters of the Korean People's Army (KPA) in Pyongyang July 25, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. REUTERS/Jason Lee

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s influential aunt Kim Kyong Hui remains a part of the regime’s inner circle, even after the execution of her husband last week, the second most powerful man in the isolated nation.

North Korea late on Saturday named 67-year-old Kim Kyong Hui, daughter of North Korea’s founder Kim Il Sung, as one of the funeral committee members for North Korea’s ruling party, a prestigious position.

Kim’s uncle Jang Song Thaek was killed last week just days before the second anniversary of the death of Kim Jong Il, the father of North Korea’s current ruler.

Jang had been executed for attempting to seize power and for driving the economy “into an uncontrollable catastrophe.”

After Jang’s downfall, the fate of Kim Kyong Hui had been unclear. North Korea’s news agency KCNA on Saturday said Kim had been asked to prepare the funeral for Kim Kuk Thae, chairman of the Control Commission of the ruling Workers’ Party.

The funeral committee list is one of few indications of North Korean officials’ status. Among the members were North Korea’s figurehead Kim Yong Nam, Premier Pak Pong Ju, Vice Marshal Choe Ryong Hae and others, according to KCNA.

Kim Kyong Hui is one of the few blood-relatives of young leader Kim’s father, Kim Jong Il, who died in December 2011.

North Korea will mark the second anniversary of the death of Kim Jong Il on Tuesday.

