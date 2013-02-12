FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India says North Korea nuclear test "of deep concern"
February 12, 2013 / 9:26 AM / 5 years ago

India says North Korea nuclear test "of deep concern"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Reports of a nuclear test by North Korea were a matter of deep concern, India’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday, saying such actions violated international commitments and had an adverse impact on peace and stability in the region.

“It is a matter of deep concern that DPRK has acted in violation of its international commitments in this regard,” the ministry said, using an abbreviation of North Korea’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

“We call upon DPRK to refrain from such actions which adversely impact on peace and stability in the region,” the statement said.

Reporting By Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Jo Winterbottom

