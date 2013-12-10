FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea says Jang aide not in China-Yonhap
#World News
December 10, 2013 / 8:15 AM / 4 years ago

South Korea says Jang aide not in China-Yonhap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s unification minister said there is no evidence To show that a top aide to deposed North Korean powerbroker Jang Song Thaek’s had defected to China, Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday.

South Korean media reported last week that a close associate of Jang who managed his funds had requested asylum in South Korea and was under the protection of South Korean officials in China.

Jang, the uncle of the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and once the second most powerful man in the reclusive state, was dismissed from all his posts and removed from the ruling Workers’ Party amid allegations of corruption, womanizing and drug taking, according to state media reports on Monday.

Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by David Chance

