Japan holding security meeting after N.Korea nuclear test report: NHK
#World News
February 12, 2013 / 3:56 AM / 5 years ago

Japan holding security meeting after N.Korea nuclear test report: NHK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s government will hold a national security council meeting following reports of seismic activity in North Korea that may indicate that Pyongyang has conducted a third nuclear test, public broadcaster NHK said on Tuesday.

The reclusive and isolated state, which is banned under United Nations Security Council resolutions from developing nuclear and missile technology, did not issue a statement and it was impossible to verify that it was a nuclear test.

reporting by Linda Sieg; Editing by Tomasz Janowski

