Japan holding security meeting after N.Korea nuclear test report: NHK

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s government will hold a national security council meeting following reports of seismic activity in North Korea that may indicate that Pyongyang has conducted a third nuclear test, public broadcaster NHK said on Tuesday.
The reclusive and isolated state, which is banned under United Nations Security Council resolutions from developing nuclear and missile technology, did not issue a statement and it was impossible to verify that it was a nuclear test.
