North Korea threatens to shut joint factory complex over insults

A South Korean soldier (top R) stands to check vehicles heading to the inter-Korean industrial park in the North Korean border city of Kaesong, at the CIQ (Customs, Immigration and Quarantine) office, south of the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, north of Seoul March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lim Byeong-sik/Yonhap

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea threatened on Saturday to shut down an industrial zone it operates jointly with South Korea over perceived insults that the complex is only being kept running to raise money for the impoverished state.

“If the puppet traitor group continues to mention the fact Kaesong industrial zone is being kept operating and damages our dignity, it will be mercilessly shut off and shut down,” the North’s KCNA news agency quoted an agency that operates the factory park just miles north of the rivals’ armed border as saying.