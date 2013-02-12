FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North Korea confirms "successful" nuclear test: KCNA
February 12, 2013 / 6:01 AM / in 5 years

North Korea confirms "successful" nuclear test: KCNA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea confirmed on Tuesday it has successfully conducted a third nuclear test, saying it used a miniaturized device that had a greater explosive force than previous tests, the North’s KCNA official news agency said.

“It was confirmed that the nuclear test that was carried out at a high level in a safe and perfect manner using a miniaturized and lighter nuclear device with greater explosive force than previously did not pose any negative impact on the surrounding ecological environment,” KCNA said.

Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by Miyoung Kim

