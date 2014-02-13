Kerry says North Korea should not link family reunions with exercises

SEOUL (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Thursday military exercises with South Korea later this month will be the same as drills that have been conducted over the years and North Korea should not link them with reunions of separated Korean families.

North Korea, which says the exercises are a rehearsal for war, demanded in rare talks with South Korean officials on Wednesday that the drills be postponed so that they do not overlap with the planned reunion of families separated since the Korean War.