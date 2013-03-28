FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North Korea leader orders rocket units on standby to hit U.S. bases: KCNA
#World News
March 28, 2013 / 10:31 PM / 5 years ago

North Korea leader orders rocket units on standby to hit U.S. bases: KCNA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong-un orders the country’s rocket units to be on standby to attack U.S. military bases in South Korea and the Pacific in an emergency meeting on Friday after the United States flew Stealth bombers in a show of force to Pyongyang.

The North’s official KCNA news agency said Kim signed off on the orders at a midnight meeting of top generals and “judged the time has come to settle accounts with the U.S. imperialists in view of the prevailing situation.”

“He finally signed the plan on technical preparations of strategic rockets of the KPA, ordering them to be standby for fire so that they may strike any time the U.S. mainland, its military bases in the operational theaters in the Pacific, including Hawaii and Guam, and those in South Korea.”

Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by David Chance

