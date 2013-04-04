FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea sees lasting markets impact from North Korea risk
April 4, 2013 / 11:30 PM / in 4 years

South Korea sees lasting markets impact from North Korea risk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - A senior South Korean official warned on Friday that the impact on markets from tension with North Korea could be prolonged and vowed to take swift and strong action to stabilize them if needed.

Vice Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho made the remarks at the opening of an early morning meeting with other senior officials from economy-related agencies to discuss possible measures to ensure stability on markets.

Reporting by Lim Seung-gyu; Writing by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Ron Popeski

