China foreign minister calls for dialogue amid North Korea crisis

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi (R) gestures next to U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry at the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Paul J. Richards/Pool

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday called for peace, dialogue and denuclearization on the Korean peninsula, China’s state-run news agency Xinhua reported.

Wang made the comments during a meeting with visiting U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry.

Kerry arrived in China on Saturday from South Korea, where he called on Beijing to do more to rein in its ally which has threatened thermonuclear war on the United States and South Korea.