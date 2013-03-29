FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North Korea pushes up state of missile site readiness: report
March 29, 2013 / 2:46 AM / in 5 years

North Korea pushes up state of missile site readiness: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - Increased activities involving vehicles and troops at North Korea’s mid- and long-range missile units have been detected by South Korea’s military, Yonhap news agency said on Friday, just hours after the North’s leader ordered rocket units to be ready to attack U.S. bases.

“Sharply increased movements of vehicles and soldiers have been detected recently at North Korea’s mid and long-range missile sites,” South Korea’s Yonhap news quoted a military source as saying.

“There is a combat duty readiness in effect at the North’s missile units since February 26 so there is a possibility they will actually fire.”

It was impossible to verify the report.

Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by David Chance

