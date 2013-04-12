U.S. warns North Korea against missile launch

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea would be making a “huge mistake” if it launched one of its medium-range missiles during the current standoff between it, the United States and South Korea, Secretary of State John Kerry warned on Friday.
“Kim Jong-un needs to understand, as I think he probably does, what the outcome of a conflict would be,” Kerry said in reference to the North Korean leader after meeting with his South Korean counterpart in Seoul.
“Our hope is we can get back to talks.”
