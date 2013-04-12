U.S. warns North Korea against missile launch

A rocket is fired during a drill of drone planes assaulting targets and a firing drill of self-propelled flak rocket destroying "enemy" cruise missiles coming in attack in low altitude, conducted by the air force and air defence artillery units of the Korean People's Army in an undisclosed location in this picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency in Pyongyang March 20, 2013. KCNA said this picture was taken on March 20, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea would be making a “huge mistake” if it launched one of its medium-range missiles during the current standoff between it, the United States and South Korea, Secretary of State John Kerry warned on Friday.

“Kim Jong-un needs to understand, as I think he probably does, what the outcome of a conflict would be,” Kerry said in reference to the North Korean leader after meeting with his South Korean counterpart in Seoul.

“Our hope is we can get back to talks.”