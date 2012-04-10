FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
North Korea says all set for rocket launch: Kyodo
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 10, 2012 / 7:33 AM / 6 years ago

North Korea says all set for rocket launch: Kyodo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - North Korea said it has finished preparations to launch a rocket carrying a satellite into space, and reiterated it is for peaceful purposes, Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday.

The United States and its allies believe the long-range rocket launch, likely later this week, will give North Korea a chance to test ballistic missile technology.

Japan will discuss with other nations what actions to take in the event of a launch, Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda said in an interview with a group of Japanese media.

He said the launch is a violation of a United Nations Security Council resolution, and Japan is asking North Korea to show restraint.

Reporting by Mayumi Negishi and Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.