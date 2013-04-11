FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
"Inaccurate" to suggest North Korea has proven nuclear missile ability: Pentagon
April 11, 2013 / 11:33 PM / 4 years ago

"Inaccurate" to suggest North Korea has proven nuclear missile ability: Pentagon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Pentagon said on Thursday it would be inaccurate to suggest that North Korea has proven it has the ability to launch a nuclear-armed missile.

Reacting to the release of a defense intelligence assessment saying North Korea could launch a nuclear missile, Pentagon spokesman George Little said “it would be inaccurate to suggest that the North Korean regime has fully tested, developed or demonstrated the kinds of nuclear capabilities referenced in the passage.”

Reporting By David Alexander; Editing by Paul Simao

