U.S. urges North Korea to exercise restraint after rocket launches

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department urged North Korea on Monday to exercise restraint and to avoid provocative actions following reports that it launched two short-range missiles.

“We urge North Korea to refrain from provocative actions that aggravate tensions,” State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters. “We urge North Korea to exercise restraint and take steps to improve its relations with its neighbors.”

North Korea fired two short-range missiles on Monday into the sea off the east coast of the Korean peninsula, South Korea’s defense ministry said, after North Korea launched similar rockets last week.