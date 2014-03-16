FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. urges North Korea to refrain from provocative actions
March 16, 2014 / 9:21 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. urges North Korea to refrain from provocative actions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervises a flight drill of the KPA Air and Anti-Air Force Unit 2620, honored with the Title of O Jung Hup-led 7th Regiment, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) March 7, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Sunday called on North Korea to refrain from provocative actions following reports Pyongyang had fired 10 short-range missiles into the sea off the east of the Korean peninsula.

“We are closely monitoring the situation on the Korean Peninsula,” State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a brief statement. “We once again call on North Korea to refrain from provocative actions that aggravate tensions.”

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Peter Cooney

