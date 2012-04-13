FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North Korean missile failed after launch: U.S. military
#World News
April 13, 2012 / 1:28 AM / 5 years ago

North Korean missile failed after launch: U.S. military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A North Korean ballistic missile failed after launch on Thursday and fell into the sea west of South Korea, at no time posing a threat to land, the U.S. military said.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command, NORAD, said it tracked the Taepo Dong-2 missile after its launch at 6:39 p.m. EDT on Thursday.

The first stage fell into the sea 165 km (103 miles) west of Seoul, South Korea, and the remainder of the satellite-carrying missile was deemed to have failed. No debris fell on land and at no time was the missile or debris deemed a threat, NORAD said.

Reporting By David Alexander; Editing by Eric Beech

