FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NATO says North Korea nuclear test is grave threat to world peace
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 12, 2013 / 9:51 AM / in 5 years

NATO says North Korea nuclear test is grave threat to world peace

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - NATO condemned North Korea’s nuclear weapon test on Tuesday, calling it an “irresponsible act” that posed a grave threat to world peace.

North Korea’s pursuit of weapons of mass destruction represented continued defiance of the U.N. Security Council, the North Atlantic Council, made up of NATO ambassadors, said in a statement.

“This irresponsible act, along with the December missile launch, poses a grave threat to international and regional peace, security and stability,” it said, urging North Korea to “cease immediately such provocative actions”.

Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Justyna Pawlak

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.