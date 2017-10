North Korean soldiers take part in a shooting drill in an unknown location in this picture taken on April 6, 2013 and released by North Korea's official KCNA news agency in Pyongyang on April 7, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea does not appear to be preparing for a fourth nuclear test in the near future, South Korea’s Defense Ministry said on Monday based on its reading of activity around the test site.

“We found there had been no unusual movements that indicated it wanted to carry out a nuclear test,” a spokesman at the ministry said.

Earlier another South Korean ministry said it had seen signs indicating the North was readying a nuclear test.