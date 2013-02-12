FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
North Korea blast twice 2009 size: monitoring agency
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 12, 2013 / 10:46 AM / 5 years ago

North Korea blast twice 2009 size: monitoring agency

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - The seismic magnitude of an “explosion-like” event in North Korea on Tuesday was roughly twice as large as that of a 2009 nuclear test in the country, an international nuclear test monitoring agency said.

“We can assume this is roughly twice as big in magnitude,” Lassina Zerbo, director of the international data center division of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) told a news conference.

North Korea said earlier it had carried out a third nuclear test on Tuesday.

The CTBTO’s assessment was based on its measurement of a seismic event of 5 on the Richter scale - a figure it raised from an initial 4.9 - versus 4.5 in 2009, and 4.1 in 2006.

The U.S. Geological Survey said earlier that a seismic event measuring 5.1 had occurred.

Zerbo said the “smoking gun” of any nuclear test would be the potential detection of radionuclide traces.

“We cannot say anything about that before two to three days minimum,” he said.

The CTBTO said indications were that the location of the event was “largely identical” with the two previous nuclear tests. “As with the two previous nuclear tests, the signal was emitted from close to the surface,” it said in a statement.

Reporting by Michael Shields and Fredrik Dahl; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Jon Hemming

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.