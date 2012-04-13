FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
April 13, 2012 / 9:48 PM / 5 years ago

Obama: will isolate North Korea further after failed launch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Friday the United States would work with the international community to further isolate North Korea after the country’s unsuccessful launch of a long-range missile drew worldwide condemnation.

“It’s important to know that they’ve been trying to launch missiles like this for over a decade now and they don’t seem to be real good at it. But obviously this is an area of deep concern,” Obama said in an interview with Telemundo, according to a transcript.

“We will continue to keep the pressure on them and they’ll continue to isolate themselves until they take a different path,” he said.

Reporting By Jeff Mason; Editing by Jackie Frank

