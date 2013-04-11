FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama says U.S. will take "all necessary steps" with North Korea
#World News
April 11, 2013 / 8:24 PM / 4 years ago

Obama says U.S. will take "all necessary steps" with North Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama listens to United Nations General Secretary Ban Ki-moon (L) in the Oval Office of the White House, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Thursday the United States would work diplomatically to reduce tensions with North Korea while warning that Washington would take “all necessary steps” to protect America and its allies.

“Now’s the time for North Korea to end the kind of belligerent approach that they’ve been taking and to try to lower temperatures. Nobody wants to see a conflict on the Korean peninsula,” Obama told reporters during a White House meeting with United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon.

“We will continue to try to work to resolve some of those issues diplomatically even, as I indicated to the secretary-general, that the United States will take all necessary steps to protect its people and to meet our obligations under our alliances in the region,” Obama said.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; editing by Christopher Wilson

